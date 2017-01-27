Photostory – 1/27/17
Afghan Cuisine at Aryana adds downtown diversity
Located on East Coffee Street downtown, Greenville’s first and only Afghan restaurant is about a 10-minute drive from the BJU campus. Aryana Afghan Cuisine opened about three months ago on Nov. 4 but has already made it to No. 5 on Yelp’s 10 Best Restaurants in Greenville. The owner of the self-described cafeteria-style restaurant, Nelo
Graphic design seniors’ artwork shines in Spectrum
Four years of work by graphic design majors graduating in May was on display for friends, family and potential employers Saturday as seven graphic design students finish the last months of their undergraduate degrees. The show opened Jan. 21 and will be left on display until Feb. 9 in the Sargent Art Building. The showcase
Intramural basketball teams heat up spring semester
The spring semester brings many new opportunities in intramural sports. While soccer and flag football are among the only intramural sports played during the fall semester, the spring semester offers many different sports including softball, volleyball, badminton and water polo. But of all the intramural sports played during the spring, none is bigger or has
Go Greenville 2.0 to connect students with ministry
Go Greenville 2.0 will be held Jan. 27-29 and Feb. 3-5 and will have a variety of outreaches—including nursing home, Bible club, Juvenile Detention Center and street-witnessing opportunities. Matthew 28:19-20 commands Christians to go out into the world and spread the Gospel. The Center for Global Opportunities wants to help students fulfill this great commission.
Wiesenthal: The Jewish James Bond
The story of Simon Wiesenthal, the Holocaust survivor whose efforts led to the arrest of more than 1,100 Nazi war criminals, came to Rodeheaver Auditorium Thursday at 8 p.m. and will be presented again tonight at the same time. The play Wiesenthal is the first Artist Series program of the 2017 spring semester at Bob
USpeak provides students platform for change
Launched at the beginning of the fall semester, USpeak allows students to anonymously give an idea, ask a question, report a problem, offer praise and participate in multiple online polls about campus issues. USpeak serves as the communication portal between students and the administration. Students can access the online resource through the link on the
