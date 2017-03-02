Photostory – 2/3/17
click here to view pdf.
Jī-Rōz: authentic fresh Greek food
Jī-Rōz A Greek Joint, an exclusive farm to table Greek restaurant, recently opened on Jan. 4, adding yet another dimension to Greenville’s restaurant diversity. Jī-Rōz (pronounced “gyros”) features authentic Greek food like gyros, Greek skewers or rotisserie chicken. The menu includes traditional Greek food such as pastichio, a Greek casserole, or άρνι’ κοκκινιστό, a lamb
Bruins track and field teams train for successful season
The Bob Jones University Bruins men’s and women’s track teams are gearing up for their second season this spring. In their opening season last year, the Bruins track teams had several members qualify for the national championship, and one athlete received the NCCAA’s Wheeler Award, a special individual award for excellence. “We had a positive,
Medical students serve in Honduras
Several BJU students had the opportunity to start the New Year on a medical mission trip to Honduras. Nine BJU students joined a team of 45 people, including about 15 medical professionals and 25 non-medical workers, including students and volunteers. They worked primarily with Iglesia Bautista El Faro to minister to people while attending to